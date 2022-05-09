Actress Tisha Campbell Reintroduces Herself Without Her Surname 'Martin' Following Divorce

After finally receiving her divorce decree, Tisha Campbell announced that she has officially dropped her surname “Martin.” She was married to her now ex-husband, actor Duane Martin, for nearly 20 years.

On Wednesday, the actress proudly announced in an Instagram video that her divorce was finalized and that she has changed her name. She then officially reintroduced herself to her 2.2 million followers saying, “I’m Tisha Campbell. Hello…Nice to meet you!”

The 53-year-old comedian and singer had been married to Martin since 1996. According to People, the couple initially separated on Dec. 24, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences in Campbell’s divorce filing. Campbell officially announced the split in February 2018. They share two kids together.

”OK, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” Campbell said in the video clip with an outburst of excitement. “And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisha Campbell (@tishacampbellmartin)

To caption the heartfelt news, Campbell wrote:

Nothing else to say.🕊🕊🕊🕊My dad just saw this post and said, “ My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.” Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee 🙏🏼

Campbell’s infectious enthusiasm sparked congratulatory messages and comments from fans and celebrities.

Actress Amanda Seales wrote: “YAAAAASSSSSS!!!!!!! WELCOME BACK, MAMA!!!!! YOU DESERVE!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“I NEVER referred to you as “Martin” no shade but I met and fell in love with the brilliance and talent of Tisha Campbell!! That’s never gonna change! ❤️,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote,”You always been Tisha Campbell to me 😍😍😍 congratulations.” 🎊🎈🍾🎉

One fan even volunteered in partying with Campbell in celebration of her divorce.

“🙌🔥🔥🔥❤️ congrats I never had a divorce party I’m your girl if you want to party I’m so happy for you,” a third fan said.

Now, Campbell is waiting for Instagram to honor her wishes.