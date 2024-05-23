Lifestyle by Ida Harris ACURA Rolls Out Its 11th Annual Shorty Fest And Luxury Electric Vehicle In The Big Easy The Fest brought Jazz lovers from far and near to Uptown New Orleans









These days ACURA is doing far more than releasing stylish motor vehicles that come fully equipped with the latest in automotive technology. The brand is also doing much good in the hood. Timed alongside the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, ACURA presented its hallmark event, the 11th Annual Shorty Fest in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation. The Fest brought Jazz lovers from far and near to Uptown New Orleans to indulge in a “Cultural Block Party” that was open and free to the public. There was also some good fried chickent and jambalaya rice from Jacques-Imo, and some damn good performances from the Mardi Gras Indians, high school marching bands and local brass bands. The event transitioned into New Orleans’ historic Jazz Club Tipitina’s for a night of entertainment that included Sun Ra Arkestra, Galactic feat. Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, students from the Trombone Shorty Academy and New Orleans sixth ward’s own, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The Trombone Shorty Academy supports student musicians throughout the greater New Orleans region. Through its apprenticeship program, participants between the ages 12 and 18 meet weekly and learn to become skillful playing brass band instruments, mentorship, and access to career development and opportunities.

“The thumbprint and DNA of this program in particular is based off of Troy (Trombone Shorty),” Ashley Shabankareh, director of operations and programs, told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“It’s really about the way in which he learned. So he’s really integral in the curriculum design in this process. He comes in for key moments throughout the year. For example they all sit in with him during a set at Shorty Fest.”

Antonio Jakes, PR for Honda/ACURA conceived of the partnership with the foundation several years ago. After witnessing the magic that flows through the Trombone Shorty Foundation.

Festival weekend in the Big Easy was the perfect time for the big reveal of Acura’s new ZDX Type S. The sleek sports utility ride is the company’s first electric vehicle and is boasted to be the most powerful Acura produced with 500 horsepower and 544 pounds of “maximum torque” to open up on the highways. Drivers will get in roughly 325 miles before needing to charge.



Be clear—Acura’s ZDX Type S is a luxury car and several highlights concretize this. The base price point is $64,500 but may qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit; Acura EV mobile app identifies charging stations, Built-in Google maps app supports turn-by-turn navigation, the purchasing experience is fully customizable and on top of all that it looks good. Check it out for yourself:

