Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sisters Adamma And Adanne Ebo Sign Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV To Create Drama, Comedy, Animation Series







As part of the deal, Adamma and Adanne Ebo will develop, create, and produce drama, comedy, and animation series for all platforms, Deadline reports. It’s a job that’s completely up their alley as the sisters boast writing credits on Amazon Prime’s Emmy-nominated series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Batman: Caped Crusader.”

Adamma Ebo has worked heavily alongside Donald Glover in director roles for scripted series like “Atlanta” and “Swarm.” Her next directing project includes Peacock’s mystery-drama series “Poker Face” Season 2. The two Spelman College graduates are elated to bring their talents to Sony Pictures Television.

“Sony is incredibly creator-forward, and for writers like us who have a ‘variety is the spice of life’ attitude for what we love to create and consume as avid TV lovers, partnering with the type of studio that truly supports creator-driven ideas is refreshing, creatively stimulating, and freeing,” the sisters said in a statement. “We can’t wait to make some really dope television with them.”

Sony executives expressed their excitement about welcoming Adamma Ebo, a UCLA Film School graduate, and Adanne Ebo, a Northwestern Law School graduate.

“Adamma and Adanne are dynamic and talented creators, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Sony family,” Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said. “We are excited to support and explore their unique creative vision and storytelling in drama, comedy, and animation.”

The Ebo sisters’ new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television comes exactly two years after they signed a multiyear overall deal with studios’ 20th Television and 20th Television Animation to develop, create, and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms. Under the deal, the sisters created “Supashawty Girls” and “Funkamatic Bangbang” in development with 20th Television Animation for Freeform, where they served as writers and executive producers alongside Tiffany Haddish and Melanie Clarik.

