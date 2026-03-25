Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton University Of Alabama Basketball Player Denies ‘Each And Every’ Allegation Following Felony Drug Raid Aden Holloway g charges of first-degree possession of marijuana not for personal use and failure to affix a tax stamp.







After being hit with two felony charges, first-degree possession of marijuana not for personal use, and failure to affix a tax stamp, suspended University of Alabama basketball player Aden Holloway denied “each and every material allegation” against him after a March 20 court appearance.

According to The Tuscaloosa News, Holloway’s attorney, Jason Neff, is requesting a trial after District Attorney Hays Webb filed a forfeiture complaint, asking Holloway to turn over the $400 reported to have been discovered during a search of his residence.

Neff said he is seeking “strict proof” of any allegations prosecutors have listed in the complaint against Holloway.

Holloway is free after being bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail for $5,000.

Officers with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force claim that they found 2.1 pounds of marijuana, along with cash and some paraphernalia and packaging materials, during a search of Holloway’s residence.

The arrest took place on March 16. Holloway was taken to jail before 10 a.m. and was released less than an hour later after posting bond. If convicted of the most serious charge of possession, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14.

The University of Alabama has suspended Holloway from the basketball team, which is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. They will face the University of Michigan on March 27.

The school will have a trial with the Office of Student Conduct to determine his status going forward.

Holloway, in his second year at the school, was the team’s second-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game. He also led the team in 3-point shooting as a starter.

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