Adidas Releases Latest James Harden Collaboration Honoring Nipsey Hussle

Adidas has recently released the latest James Harden sneaker, a collaboration with Marathon Clothing to honor the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

According to USA Today, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard’s latest release, Harden Volume 10, will feature a royal blue colorway with “TMC” on the back of the sneaker. His hometown, Crenshaw, is included on the insole. The sneaker, retailing for $160, went on sale April 12 and immediately sold out.

Nipsey was a good friend of Harden, and he celebrated the rapper when the Cavaliers visited Los Angeles to play on March 31, on the anniversary of the day that the Victory Lap lyricist was killed. He debuted the sneaker during the warm-up to the contest against the Lakers. Marathon Clothing was Nipsey’s company, and the 33-year-old was murdered in front of his store, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, in 2019.

Harden and Nipsey were both from Southern Los Angeles; Harden is from Compton, while Nipsey grew up in Crenshaw.

After the rapper was killed, Harden spoke to reporters several days later and talked about what he meant to the world.

“He was powerful. Not just to a certain dynamic or a certain city, but just to the world. He was a leader. He was so many things. His life got taken away off nonsense, off BS. It’s been sad, man. Not only myself, but a lot of people around this world were affected by it. It doesn’t seem real.”

James Harden on the death of his friend Nipsey Hussle: "He was powerful. Not just to a certain dynamic or a certain city but to the world… It's been sad. Not only myself but a lot of people around this world were affected by it. It doesn't seem real." pic.twitter.com/2oxp9YF7bg — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 4, 2019

Harden is preparing to play in the NBA playoffs with the Cavaliers as the No. 4 seed, facing the Toronto Raptors in the first round. The first contest between the two teams will take place Saturday, April 18, at Rocket Arena in Ohio.

RELATED CONTENT: A King Remembered: Los Angeles To Rename Crenshaw And Slauson ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’