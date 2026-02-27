A King Remembered: Los Angeles To Rename Crenshaw And Slauson ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’

Los Angeles will celebrate the late, beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle when an intersection in the county is renamed in his honor.

Nipsey’s company, The Marathon Clothing, and his non-profit organization, Neighborhood Nip Foundation, announced on social media that the intersection at Crenshaw and Slauson will be known as Nipsey Hussle Square effective Feb. 28.

“Please join us on Saturday, February 28th, for the Nipsey Hussle Square sign dedication ceremony at the southwest corner of Crenshaw & Slauson. 🏁”

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., when the sign will be displayed for all to see.

The location is the home of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, the original site of Nipsey’s store, Marathon Clothing. The site was also where the rapper was gunned down on March 31, 2019.

He referenced the intersection in his 2013 song “Crenshaw and Slauson (True Story).”

According to CBS News, the sign dedication ceremony will feature Hussle’s brother, who has taken the lead for his company as CEO of The Marathon brand, Blacc Sam; several politicians, including LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Councilwoman Heather Hutt; and California State Assemblyman Isaac Bryan.

Last year, Los Angeles celebrated Nipsey Hussle Day, the day of Hussle’s birth, Aug. 15. The Los Angeles Metro transit system temporarily renamed a train station and gave fans and Los Angeles residents a chance to purchase limited-edition TAP cards (Transit Access Pass for the Metro transit system in LA) at select stations.

The 33-year-old rapper and businessman was killed by Eric R. Holder Jr., who was sentenced to 60 years to life.. Holder was convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for the gunfire that hit two other men at the scene, who survived.

On Hussle’s birthday in 2022, he was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.