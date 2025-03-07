Adidas Confirms Yeezy Inventory Is Done, Son!

The chief financial officer of sports apparel company Adidas stated in a recent earnings report that Adidas no longer has Yeezy items in its inventory.

According to Rolling Stone, Adidas’ partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, ended in October 2022, and the company has finally sold the last of the remaining Yeezy merchandise.

Adidas chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed that there are no more Yeezys, marking the end of the Adidas/Yeezy partnership that started in 2013.

“There is not one Yeezy shoe left. It has all been sold, and that episode is behind us.”

The apparel brand canceled its deal with the controversial music producer after he appeared in a since-deleted “Drink Champs” podcast practically daring the company to act when he stated, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Adidas called his bluff and ended the partnership with the Chicago artist.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

In October 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the sneaker brand reached an out-of-court settlement with the music producer. The agreement negated all legal claims between Ye and Adidas. That deal came two years after Adidas ended its partnership with the fashion designer, who had been in business with them since 2013.

Ye was involved in another controversy when he was selling a T-shirt featuring a swastika on his Yeezy website. Right after the NFL Super Bowl, he removed Yeezy items to sell the offensive T-shirt with the anti-Jewish hate symbol.