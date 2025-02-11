Critics Blast Ye For Selling T-Shirt With Swastika On Yeezy Website

After Ye shot a low-budget commercial for placement during this year’s Super Bowl, he wiped the website of his Yeezy products to promote a T-shirt featuring a swastika.

On the controversial music producer’s Yeezy site, where he was previously selling various items of clothing for his Yeezy brand, the only item for sale is the offensive T-shirt with the anti-Jewish, hate symbol. The offensive swastika was the focal point of Adolf Hitler’s hatred and venom toward Jewish people in Germany during the 1940s.

Ye has been accused of being anti-semitic for his constant outbursts that targeted Jewish people and companies which led to him having several partnerships he had with various companies to be severed due to his views.

The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) has targeted Ye in recent years and put out a statement via social media regarding his latest action:

“As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika. The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

The organization pointed out that the item is listed under the HH-01 code, which symbolizes the “Heil Hitler” chant that Hitler and his followers repeated during the Holocaust.

“If that wasn’t enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye’s website as “HH-01,” which is code for ‘Heil Hitler.'”

As Ye returned to social media, he went on a streak of writing anti-semitic statements and praising Hitler again and even labeled himself a Nazi. He also denounced the #MeToo movement and other comments and statements that revert to the type of messages he was spewing years ago during his rants before losing his adidas, GAP, and Belencia partnerships. The ADL brought those facts to life by criticizing Ye’s recent statements.

“Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”

The item is still the sole item for sale on the website as Ye has disconnected his X account after thanking Elon Musk for allowing him to vent on the social media platform.

According to NBC News, he left one last message before deactivating his account.

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.”It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

