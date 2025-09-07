Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion And Roc Nation Served Him Papers Through A Mariachi Band Ross says the stunt was an effort to serve him legal papers in litigation surrounding Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle with Tory Lanez.







Adin Ross says he was served by Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s legal team through unusual means.

The controversial streamer claims he was served by the rapper and her management team with a mariachi band appearing at his home. He recalled the scene to fellow streamer DJ Akademiks on a recent livestream.

During their conversation, Ross asserted that the band was a ruse to lure him out his home to receive the deposition. Akademik’s brand account posted a clip of the story.

Adin Ross reveals to Akademiks that Meg the stallions Roc nation lawyers sent a mariachi band to his house to try and bait him to come outside so they could serve him for a deposition, and Akademiks says that roc nation have asked a federal New Jersey court to have him deposed… pic.twitter.com/PtpOaR8x3w — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 4, 2025

“Listen to what the lawyers did. They called a mariachi to my house,” said Ross. “They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house […] to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper.”

Ross backed up his claims with apparent proof of the mariachi players performing outside his house through surveillance footage. He only later found out through his security what the pop-up really meant.

However, Ross is not being directly sued by Megan or the Jay-Z-founded entertainment company. Instead, the papers were part of the “Savage” rapper’s ongoing litigation against Tory Lanez. Megan accused Lanez of launching a smear campaign against her amid his trial for shooting her.

Akademiks also fit as the choice to disclose this serving too, considering he is also being tapped as a witness, as reported by Complex. Despite both men receiving a subpoena, they are not particularly delighted to take part in the legal battle. Although unverified, Ross adamantly believes that the mariachi band was a tactic from Megan’s defense team.

Akademiks, on the other hand, called the alleged stunt “harassment.” He also stated that Megan and Roc Nation want him deposed again. However, the internet remains undecided on the validity of Ross’ claims. Neither Megan nor Roc Nation have confirmed the matter.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned Over ‘Inflammatory’ Deposition