Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned Over ‘Inflammatory’ Deposition

Megan Thee Stallion is calling for Tory Lanez to be penalized after he refused to answer basic questions during what her legal team called an “inflammatory” deposition.

In the latest twist in Megan’s legal battle over the Tory Lanez shooting case, her lawyers are asking a judge to sanction Lanez for defying a court order tied to her $10 million defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, All Hip Hop reports.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was supposed to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt after an April 9 deposition that Megan’s legal team said quickly spiraled into “bad faith” behavior.

Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence in California for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, was officially served with the court order but failed to respond by the April 30 deadline. With no hearing scheduled, Megan’s legal team filed a notice to push the process forward.

The “Savage” rapper is also requesting that Lanez be ordered to cover all legal fees tied to the deposition and pay for a special master to oversee any future testimony. If that’s denied, her team is asking the court to schedule a hearing as soon as possible.

Megan’s filing follows the April 9 deposition held via Zoom, where the defamed rapper reportedly became difficult when asked basic questions. At one point, he dismissed the attorney and commented on her hair.

“Your hair is distracting me. There’s a reason for what I am asking. Your hair is distracting me,” Lanez allegedly said. “She should have waited to wait for that hair dye. It is the wrong blonde.”

Lanez is also accused of making a sarcastic remark when asked to define the term “meet.” The Canadian rapper allegedly went off on a random tangent, asking the lawyer to define what they mean by “meet.”

“Meat could be a hot dog; meat could be a steak,” Lanez allegedly said.

The deposition stems from Megan’s defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro, whom she accuses of spreading false claims about her mental health, truthfulness under oath, and alleged drug use in coordination with Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson.

The filing comes after Lanez was stabbed 14 times in a May prison attack that left him with collapsed lungs and injuries to his back, torso, head, and face.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation To Honor Changemakers At First-Ever Gala