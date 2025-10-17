News by Mitti Hicks ‘Instability’ Concerns As Admiral Alvin Holsey Steps Down From U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey's abrupt departure comes just days after the U.S. military’s fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean against a small boat that was accused of carrying drugs.







There are growing concerns of instability following the retirement announcement from U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey in December, less than a year after he took over as head of the U.S. Southern Command.

Adm. Holsey became the leader of the U.S. Southern Command in November, overseeing the area that includes the Caribbean Sea and waters off South America. Military leaders usually stay in the role anywhere between three and four years.

His abrupt departure comes just days after the U.S. military’s fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean against a small boat that was accused of carrying drugs, NPR reported. While the Trump administration claims it is attacking alleged drug smugglers with military force, there is growing frustration among lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Republicans want more information from the White House on the legal justification and the details of the deadly strikes. Meanwhile, Democrats assert that the strikes violate U.S. and international law.

A source told Reuters that there has been tension between the four-star commander and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In another report from The New York Times, an unnamed official said Holsey “raised concerns about the mission and the attacks on the alleged drug boats.”

In a statement posted on X, Adm. Holsey said he will retire from the U.S. Navy on Dec. 12.

“It’s been an honor to serve our nation, the American people, and support and defend the Constitution for over 37 years.”

He added, “The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so. I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe.”

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Holsey’s “unexpected departure” sends an alarming signal of instability within the chain of command.

“Admiral Holsey has served our nation with distinction for nearly four decades, and I thank him for his dedication. The American people are safer and our country is stronger because of his service,” said Senator Reed.

“However, this unexpected resignation is troubling. At a moment when U.S. forces are building up across the Caribbean and tensions with Venezuela are at a boiling point, the departure of our top military commander in the region sends an alarming signal of instability within the chain of command.”

Hegeseth thanked Holsey for his more than 37 years of “distinguished service” to the nation on social media and noted that he began his career through the NROTC program at the private, historically Black college, Morehouse, in 1988.

