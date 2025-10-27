Former NFL Player Adrian Peterson Arrested, Charged With DWI, Weapon Possession In Texas

Former NFL player Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a Texas town.

According to KHOU, the arrest took place in Sugar Land on the morning of Oct. 26, police officials said. The former Minnesota Vikings running back was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. on the two charges. Since it is an active investigation, police couldn’t release any additional details.

Peterson is no stranger to being on the wrong side of the law. He was taken into custody earlier this year in Minnesota for a similar charge when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in April after he attended an NFL draft party for Vikings fans. Police said he was driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.14%.

The retired football player was involved in a fracas at a poker game at a Houston social club on May 27, with Joe “Baby Joe” Castaneda. Two months after the two men fought, TMZ reported that they would meet again, this time in a boxing ring. Both men signed up to face each other in a celebrity boxing contest.

Both men have signed a contract to meet, but no date or venue has been announced as of yet. Celebrity Boxing Founder Damon Feldman confirmed that an agreement had been drawn up.

After being drafted by the Vikings in 2007, Peterson also played for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders (formerly the Redskins), Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks before retiring in 2021.

During his NFL career, he had 14,918 career rushing yards and holds the record for most rushing yards in a game when he rushed for 296 yards. There is speculation that when he is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, he will make it in.

