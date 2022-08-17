In God’s Time: Adrienne Bailon and Gospel Singer Israel Houghton Welcome Baby Boy

Emmy Award winner Adrienne Bailon and her husband, Grammy Award winner Israel Houghton, are celebrating the birth of their first child, Ever James Houghton.

Bailon, formerly of the daytime talk show, The Real, and Houghton, a Christian recording artist, both took to their Instagram accounts to announce the happy news.

“Ever James ♾

For this child we have prayed

Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face

Heart to heart and eye to eye…

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!

#HappilyEverHoughton 🤍”

The couple has been married since 2016. Bailon is a first-time mother while this is Houghton’s fifth child. He has four children, daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel from a previous relationship.

Billboard reported that Bailon, the former Cheetah Girl and 3LW group member, is reprising her role as Alana in the That’s So Raven sequel, Raven’s Home. The show is entering its fifth season.

Earlier this year, Haughton earned his 17th career Grammy nomination (he is a six-time Grammy Award winner) after Feels Like Home Vol. 2 was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Bailon’s former The Real co-hosts offer their congratulations to the new parents.

“Y’all know I have been crying tears of joy.. welcome to the world Ever James.. we are so in love.. congratulations new Momma @adriennebailon @israelhoughton .. It’s all in God’s time!! #auntieloni,” said comedian Loni Love.

“My heart is so full! Congrats guys,” said Tamera Mowry Housley.