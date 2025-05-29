Money by Jameelah Mullen It’s Now Legal To Build A Tiny Home In Your Backyard In Oklahoma City The mother-in-law suite is back.







Oklahoma City homeowners now have a new way to maximize their property value. The city has recently approved an ordinance that allows homeowners to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on single-family lots in designated areas of the city. Also known as granny flats, homeowners often convert garages or small backyard houses into small apartments. Community leaders and real estate professionals praised the ruling, which passed on Tuesday, May 20.

“This is about empowering people to make maximum use of their own property,” Pennington said. “We know it doesn’t solve the affordable housing crisis in this country or in this city, but it does get us one step closer to better accessible housing for the public in this community,” Oklahoma City Councilman Camal Pennington told The Journal Record.

Pennignton, who serves as a member of the Oklahoma City Planning Commission, helped to create the ordinance.

Vanessa Johnson, President of the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors (OKCMAR), said the ruling will give homeowners more control over their properties. Johnson noted that since ADUs are more affordable than traditional apartment rentals, they can offer a practical solution for college students and aging parents, generating additional income to support generational wealth. Johnson noted that Oklahoma City needs 45,000 additional housing units to meet current demand, and ADUs will help bridge the gap.

Some local homeowners oppose the ordinance due to concerns that investors will purchase houses and build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to profit from rental income. These residents have requested an amendment requiring property owners who don’t live on-site to participate in a public hearing.

Many states permit ADUs, but laws can vary significantly depending on local city and county regulations. Some of the most ADU-friendly states are California, Oregon, Maine, Connecticut, Washington, and New York. The state of New York has addressed its housing shortage by encouraging homeowners to build ADUs through its Plus One ADU program. The program offers incentives, including construction grants and low- or no-interest loans.

RELATED CONTENT: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer