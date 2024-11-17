News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Three Adults Charged For Child Endangerment After Locking 6-Year-Old In Dryer Texas authorities arrested Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill, and Life Ford for their involvement in the alleged incident on Nov. 11.







Three young adults have been detained for child endangerment after locking a 6-year-old in the dryer and starting the machine.

Texas authorities arrested Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill, and Life Ford for their involvement in the alleged incident on Nov. 11. According to the Harris County Constable 4 precinct, the trio locked the young boy into the dryer at a Houston laundromat. When police arrived at the scene, they found the child “visibly shaking and crying.”

As police arrived, one of the accused, Gill, tried to evade arrest. Despite the 19-year-old female suspect, identified as Ford, blocking an officer from getting to Gill, authorities were later able to locate the 20-year-old. The other accused suspect, 18-year-old Haven Duncan, had a firearm in his possession. Police detained him at the scene.

Upon investigating the matter, the police noted that the child was “punished” for getting upset after losing a bag of chips. Duncan put the boy into the machine, blocking him from escaping as Ford closed the door. According to an affidavit obtained by People, Duncan “repositioned” the boy, who had originally used his feet in an attempt to free himself. Gill then used his own debit or credit card to cut the machine on.

The affidavit then detailed that they left the boy in the machine for one minute before releasing him. However, they proceeded to then aggressively spin him around in a cart. Bystanders and onlookers called the authorities upon noticing the boy locked in the dryer.

When the boy’s mother arrived, she allegedly yelled at the child for “being a baby.” While CPS separated the mother from the boy, she has not faced any charges for the case.

It remains unclear of the trio’s relationship with the young boy. While Gill and Ford were released on $100 bonds, Haven remains detained with a $75,000 bond.

