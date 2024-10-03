by Jameelah Mullen 7 Children Found In Back Of A U-Haul Truck, 2 Men Charged The children were riding in the cargo area of the truck, where there was no power or air conditioning.







Two men were arrested after seven children were found in the back of a U-Haul box truck on I-44 in Marshfield, Missouri, on Sept 29.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers stopped the truck for a traffic violation before finding the children in the truck’s cargo area. Shaikiem Bristol, 31, and Musa Omar, 22, were charged with seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, Fox 4 Kansas City reported.

The outlet also reported that Bristol, Omar, and two other women were in the front of the truck. Bristol allegedly told officials they were on their way to Buffalo, New York, after driving to Glendale, Arizona, to pick up a friend.

According to reports, the adults told conflicting stories about their trip, prompting the officer to search the truck.

After taking the truck to Webster County Jail, law enforcement opened the back of the truck where they found three women and seven minors ranging in age from two to 13 years old, KY 3 News reported.

There was no air conditioning in the back of the truck, and authorities noted that all occupants appeared sweaty from the heat. Troopers also said some of the children wore dirty diapers that appeared to have not been changed in hours. Bristol told authorities that he knew the back of the truck was hot, and he tried to stop every hour and a half to two hours to accommodate the passengers in the back.

Investigators from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Family Services also responded to the incident. In an email to The Springfield News Leader, Michael McClure, public information officer for MSHP Troop D, said there was no evidence of human trafficking or smuggling.

Bristol and Omar are being held without bond in the Webster County Jail.

