Advancing Black Professionals Summit Returns To Nashville

Black leaders from corporate America, entrepreneurship, and other industries will gather in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, Feb. 28, for the third annual Advancing Black Professionals Summit (ABP).

The event will take place at Hilton Garden Inn Nashville West End Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT. Breakfast and parking are included.

Hosted by Career Thrivers, the summit assembles top Black executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders for an exclusive, off-the-record discussion on leadership, career advancement, and wealth creation for Black professionals. The event is designed to equip the Black workforce with actionable strategies and real-world insights to navigate today’s workplace successfully.

“Thriving Black professionals are not optional—we are essential. We lead. We build. We influence. And we’re going to keep doing so, whether in the boardroom or in the businesses we create,” Brittany N. Cole, CEO of Career Thrivers and creator of the Advancing Black Professionals Summit, said in a press release.

This year’s event holds special significance following Career Thrivers’ official proclamation from the City of Nashville, designating the last week of February as Advancing Black Professionals Week.

The summit will feature a panel of senior Black executives and business leaders sharing insights on navigating corporate spaces, securing sponsorship, and advancing into leadership roles.

Attendees can also participate in a leadership branding workshop focused on positioning for influence and opportunity. A session on income generation will explore profitable business models and wealth-building strategies, while a keynote on mental health and workplace resilience will provide tools for maintaining well-being while excelling in high-pressure environments.

Confirmed speakers include Dexter D. Evans, senior director of education & public programs, National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM); Raquel Martin, Ph.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist, professor, and mental health advocate, and certified planner and wealth coach. Brenton Harrison.

The summit arrives at a critical moment when DEI investments face increasing challenges and career advancement pathways for people of color continue to shift. This climate makes ABP’s mission even more vital, serving as both a strategic act of resistance and empowerment. It’s a space where Black professionals can connect, strategize, and position themselves for the opportunities they rightfully deserve.

