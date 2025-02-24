2025 Women Of Power Summit Honorees Will Have ‘Conversations That Count’

BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2025 Women of Power Summit returns this March with “Conversations That Count” featuring trailblazers like Valerie Jarrett and Glenda McNeal.

The four-day summit begins March 5 at The Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. With its theme of “Momentum: Our Future, Our Promise, Our Power!,” the event will continue its mission to provide professional development for women of color. Attendees will not only receive tips and treats to boost one’s professional journey, but also hear directly from the diverse women at the top of their industries.

Ahead of this, the summit will showcase its Legacy Awards Gala, whose honorees will take part in “Conversations That Count” later in the week.

Following registration provided through Equitable, these “Conversations that Count” will start during the second day of programming. Attendees can begin the morning at a workout hosted by UnitedHealth Group. BE‘s CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. will then kick off the sessions with his opening remarks.

The first discussion, brought by Nationwide, will see Glenda McNeal, Chief Partner Officers at American Express, and Robin L. Washington, Strategic Adviser and Salesforce Board Member, sit down for a one-on-chat as Legacy honorees for this year’s summit. The esteemed industry leaders will share their insights into building a successful career and their climb to the C-suite.

Shortly after, Dell will host another exclusive conversation with BE’s Barbara Graves Award recipient Valerie Jarrett. Jarrett has earned recognition for her work as senior advisor to Former President Barack Obama, and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at the Obama Foundation. With her historic rise as a Black woman in U.S. politics, Jarrett remains a revered figure for her continued public service. In her own chat, she will detail her journey and wisdom learned from beyond the White House.

While the entire Women of Power Summit hopes to inspire and unite women of color throughout their careers, these “Conversations that Count” aim to dig deeper into what makes a trailblazing woman in corporate spaces. As these intimate chats break down the wall between leaders and rising professionals, the summit will offer an immeasurable experience to start off one’s 2025 goals.

Registration is available now to take part in this premier experience.

