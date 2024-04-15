News by Rafael Pena Affordable Housing Lottery Opens For 60 Cedar Street Building In Bushwick, Brooklyn A new opportunity for affordable housing has emerged in Bushwick, Brooklyn, with the launch of the lottery for 60 Cedar Street.









According to New York Yimby, a new opportunity for affordable housing has emerged in Bushwick, Brooklyn, with the launch of the lottery for 60 Cedar Street, an 18-story mixed-use building. Developed by Louis Handler of BTE and designed by S. Wieder Architects, this development introduces 145 residences to the area, providing a vital solution to the ongoing housing crisis in New York City.

There are 42 units available on NYC Housing Connect for residents earning up to 130% of the area median income (AMI), with eligible income ranging from $106,458 to $198,250. With rents ranging from $3,105 to $3,963 per month, these apartments cater to a diverse range of income levels, ensuring that affordable housing remains accessible to those who need it most.

The residences at 60 Cedar Street boast a range of amenities designed to enhance residents’ quality of life. From shared laundry facilities and a gym to an outdoor terrace offering stunning views of the surrounding area, every aspect of the building has been carefully crafted with the needs of the community in mind.

Prospective tenants can expect modern conveniences such as dishwashers, air conditioning, and intercom systems in each unit, alongside high-quality kitchen appliances and finishes. However, it’s worth noting that tenants are responsible for electricity, including heating and stove usage.

For those at 130% of the AMI, the options include ten studios with monthly rents starting at $3,105, tailored for incomes ranging from $106,458 to $146,900. Additionally, there are 11 one-bedroom units with monthly rents from $3,317, suitable for incomes between $113,726 and $165,230. Moreover, there are 21 two-bedroom residences with monthly rents starting at $3,963, accommodating incomes from $135,875 to $198,250.

Applications for the affordable housing units at 60 Cedar Street must be postmarked or submitted online by June 10, 2024. As with all affordable housing lotteries, eligibility is based on income and household size, ensuring that those most in need of affordable housing are given priority.