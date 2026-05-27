BE Global by Ann Brown Lawyer Left the U.S. For Mexico City — Now Derrick Morgan Jr. Runs Remote Business Abroad He splits his time between Dallas and Mexico City, where he now spends most of the year.







When courts shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Derrick Morgan Jr. suddenly found himself facing a major professional slowdown.

At the time, the 34-year-old attorney was working at a law firm handling contingency work when cases and court activity began drying up. Morgan decided to pivot.

After a cousin asked him to help register a trademark for a business, he started offering trademark services on Fiverr, the freelance platform, and within months, demand exploded.

By 2021, Morgan had left his law firm job entirely.

His company, Morgan Business Solutions, LLC, now handles trademark searches, filings, and brand protection for companies worldwide. Because trademark law is federal, Morgan can operate remotely anywhere as long as he maintains a U.S. law license.

Today, he splits his time between Dallas and Mexico City, where he now spends most of the year. Morgan runs a remote trademark law business from Mexico City. He also earns rental income from a condo he owns in Chicago.

Morgan said he first visited the Mexican capital in January 2020 and immediately connected with the city’s culture and energy.

The political climate in the United States following the murder of George Floyd also influenced his decision to relocate abroad.

“I wanted a change of environment, but I also wanted to be somewhere that felt alive, creative, and culturally rich. Mexico City gave me that. It’s a global city with incredible food, art, history, and energy, but it also still feels rooted in community,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

​He adds, “At the same time, I didn’t want to be out of reach from my family. With my family in Dallas, Mexico City is about a 2.5-hour flight.”

The move wasn’t entirely seamless. Morgan admitted one of the biggest challenges early on was finding community and adapting to life without fluency in Spanish.

“Initially, finding community was the biggest challenge early on. When I first arrived, I didn’t speak Spanish, so my ability to connect with locals was limited. That changed once I became intentional about learning the language,” says Morgan, who took online courses and later studied at a local university.

Morgan also found a growing community of African Americans living in Mexico City, something he says barely existed when he first arrived several years ago.

He also had to adjust to the pace of life in Mexico City. “Life feels more intentional and less transactional than what I was used to in the U.S. That took some adapting,” he admits.

​“I educated myself early and ensured I was moving with respect for the local rules and systems,” he noted. “Financially, the adjustment was pretty smooth. I usually rent furnished apartments, which can be more expensive, but it’s a great investment for moving ease and making sure your home feels comfortable. Overall, the cost of living is lower, so I have more disposable income.”

Morgan invests heavily in real estate and entrepreneurial ventures. One of his biggest projects is Casa Papalotl, a boutique hotel development in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. He has also invested in Ofrenda Spirits, a mezcal company, and Aver Network, a Mexico City-based marketing platform.

In addition to his law practice, Morgan also co-owns Imbiss, a restaurant in Mexico City he helped revitalize.

“Imbiss actually opened in 2021, before I moved to Mexico City. I used to frequent the restaurant because I loved the ambiance, the people I met there, and the food. I was introduced to the owner and my business partner, Ramses, who is an incredibly talented Mexican chef,” says Morgan. “The business was well established, but he was neck deep in the day-to-day and was looking for a partner who could bring a different perspective and help fill operational gaps. For me, it was about taking something that was already good and seeing how we could make it great. I’ve focused on introducing more events, streamlining operations/systems, and introducing a new audience to Imbiss.”

​Living and working abroad is an option for many African Americans, says Morgan. But leave with an open mind.

​“The biggest misconception is that you have to be rich or extremely well off to move abroad. You don’t. You need a plan, just like you would with any major move,” he says. “Another misconception is that life will automatically be cheap. It can be less expensive, but a lot of people inflate their standard of living once they arrive and end up spending the same amount.”

​He adds that being less safe can also be a misconception. “People sometimes assume another country is less safe than their U.S. city, but depending on where you’re from, the opposite can be true. There are things I’m vigilant about in the U.S. that aren’t major concerns abroad, and vice versa. It really depends on the country and the city,” he points out.

​Morgan has found it easier to build wealth internationally compared to the U.S. “For me, it’s been easier, mainly because I have more disposable income now. When I lived in Chicago, I was investing around 40% of my income. Now it’s closer to 50%, which accelerates my investment goals,” he says, but adds, “That said, changing countries doesn’t automatically change your habits or who you are. If you’re disciplined in one place, you’ll likely be disciplined in the next. But a more affordable country, whether that’s Mexico, in Europe, Africa, or elsewhere, can create more flexibility and breathing room.”

RELATED CONTENT: A Black Businesswoman in China: Life Online