These African American Museums Are Gems Filled With Black History

Celebrating Black history by visiting on these seven museums is one the Blackest things you could do for Black History Month. And if you are a visual learner, the African American museum is a good place to soak up your Black history. These institutions are essential to preserving Black art, culture, and history. African American Museums are vital in affirming African American legacies and ensuring our contributions are documented.

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, located in Baltimore, opened its doors in 1983. Founders Dr. Elmer Martin and Dr. Joanne Martin started with four wax figures before they owned a storefront. The couple created this museum to educate marginalized youth and reverse their feelings of defea, isolation, and hopelessness. The museum began with 22 wax figures and now holds over 200 wax figures. One of the greatest wax exhibits is the slave ship. If you are unable to visit in person, The Wax Museum allows you to tour digitally.

Joysetta And Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County

What started out as an exhibit to celebrate Black history by Professor Leroy Leonardo Ramsey in February 1968 has become a mainstay in Hempstead, Long Island. The exhibit was extremely popular and because of its popularity it remained and eventually outgrew its original location. Russell Service, a public official, influenced Nassau County to purchase a building for the growing exhibit, leading to The African American Museum of Nassau County. The museum provides themed exhibits that prioritize hidden Black history, art, and historical figures. The African American Museum adopted the name of longtime patrons Joysetta And Julius Pearse.

Baton Rouge African American Museum

The Baton Rouge African American Museum was founded and curated by Ms. Sadie Roberts Joseph, who opened its doors in 2001. Roberts’ vision was to showcase and educate the community on the contributions African American inventors, civil rights leaders, Louisiana legends, educators, authors, and leaders in business have made to society. A highlight of the museum is its exhibit of an original bus from the Baton Rouge Bus Boycotts.

Museum of African American Arts

The Museum of African American Arts was founded by Dr. Samella Lewis in 1976 in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles. The Museum of African American Arts provides dynamic programming and exhibits and works alongside local artists to uplift African American culture and experiences across the African Diaspora.

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum was founded by Captain Paul Matthews and his wife, Barbara, after collecting a surplus of artifacts and books. Located in Houston, the museum’s mission is to uphold, honor, and promote African American military regiments while educating society about their contribution to the United States military.

National Civil Rights Museum

The MLK foundation turned the site of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination into a national institution. In 1987, with the backing from Shelby County, the City of Memphis, and the State of Tennessee, the Lorraine Motel began its transformation into a historical site and museum. It was opened to the public in 1991. The National Civil Rights Museums pays homage to Dr. King and other incredible leaders of that impactful era who made significant sacrifices in the fight for civil rights. On MLK day, admission is a dollar.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The first independent museum to celebrate Black culture and history, the museum was launched to be a space where Black people can see themselves and understand their history. Such a space was absent in mainstream museums.

Margaret Burrows opened the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Washington Park Chicago in 1961 and named the institution after the Haitian founder of Chicago, Jean- Baptiste Point Dusable. The DuSable is currently home to over 15,000 Black paintings and artifacts.

