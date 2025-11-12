BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman African Nations Ink $4B Military Deals With Russia In Shift Away From Western Dominance Many African nations in the Sahel region have welcomed the opportunity with Russia.







African nations have built a budding relationship with Russia, securing multi-billion dollar military deals that threaten the West’s impact on the continent.

Russia has a growing impact, particularly in Africa’s Sahel Region. Countries in the area, such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, have responded positively to Russia’s welcome. The latest instance of business is through military-industrial contracts, which Sputnik reported 46 African countries have signed on for thus far.

Russian state-owned arms export company, Rosoboronexport, confirmed the matter to its native news outlet, as reported by Business Insider Africa.

“We work with Rwanda, Uganda, Congo, the DRC, Nigeria, and Angola, which ensures us a significant geographical presence,” shared Aleksandr Mikheev, CEO of Rosoboronexport.

On a cultural level, many of these nations have begun shedding ties to the Western nations that once ruled as colonial powers. Nations are ridding of this colonial influence by removing them from federal implementation, such as reinstating indigenous languages as national ones.

In Burkina Faso, the West African country has also done away with Western dress attire in the courtroom. Fellow nations have also dismantled French military bases, another indicator of the disavowing of this presence.

The imports of Russian arms comes from a growing desire by African countries to advanced their militaries. Nations who signed on to this pricey contract will gain access to high-grade military equipment, as well as maintenance services and technologies.

Russian initiatives across Africa have also spread to training programs for civilians, furthering integrating the European nation into African society. This news of Russia’s growing impact, however, is not wholly surprising.

The country was a main exhibitor at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) event last year, displaying battle tanks, flamethrowers, and rocket launchers among its assortment of guns. What these countries plan to do with this foreign weaponry remains unknown, but the advancement of their military prowess could spark international discussion and concern.

This news comes as Western powers like the United States have become ostracized from their international allies under the Trump administration. Donald Trump also recently threatened military action in Nigeria over claims of increased Islamic terrorism against Christians in the area.

In the meantime, it appears that Russia will capitalize on this opportunity as the U.S. promotes a stricter foreign policy.

