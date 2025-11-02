News by Kandiss Edwards Trump Wants U.S. Military Prepped To Go Into Nigeria ‘Guns-A-Blazing’ Trump claims there is an increase in Islamic terrorism that is targeting Christians in the county.







Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. Department of Defense to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria.

Trump claims there is an increase in Islamic terrorism that is targeting Christians in Nigeria. He has threatened the suspension of U.S. aid to the oil-rich country. Additionally, the octogenarian leader says he is contemplating invading the country “guns-a-blazing.”

In a post making its rounds on social media, Trump said he had directed the Defense Department to make preparations for “fast” strikes, stating that if Nigeria continues to allow the killing of Christians.

“The U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” the post read.

Trump goes on to give an open directive to the Department of Defense (DOD), called the Department of War by Trump, to begin preparations.

“I am hereby directing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Trump declares he may instruct the DoD to attack Nigeria pic.twitter.com/3LxgNGbRdd — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 1, 2025

The Nigerian government responded swiftly to Trump’s claims. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released a statement reaffirming the country’s status as a democracy that champions religious freedom.

“The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians. Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it,” Tinubu wrote.

Statement by President Bola Tinubu on the false-based politically motivated speech by the President of United States of America. pic.twitter.com/CHFMGwFtWM — Asiwaju Saheed Olawale SALAMI 🇳🇬 (@SaheedOlaSalami) November 1, 2025

Trump’s move follows the State Department’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” for violations of religious freedom.

This comes as Nigeria combats an Islamist insurgency, especially in the northeast. Reports say extremist groups such as Boko Haram have been active in the region for more than 15 years. However, there is no data that points to Christians as a central target for violence in the country, AP reported. While the assault on Christians is cited by U.S. officials, analysts point out that many victims of violence in Nigeria are actually Muslim.

