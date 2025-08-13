Education by Kandiss Edwards African Educator Reminds Students To Protect Their ‘Private Parts’ Via Nursery Rhyme A Black-woman educator is going viral for her enthusiastic lesson teaching children bodily safety as child sex crimes rise in Africa.







A Black-woman educator is going viral for her enthusiastic lesson on bodily safety for children.

Gelda Waterboer is an early childhood educator and Namibian native residing in Otjiwarongo, Africa. In a video shared to her TikTok page, Waterboer is seen in front of her classroom leading children in a remixed nursery rhyme. The song emphasized an individual’s right to bodily autonomy. While pointing to her anatomy, the teacher stressed areas considered private while leading the children in song.

“These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, and no one should touch them, no one should squeeze them. And if you touch my private parts, my private parts, my private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher,” Waterboer and her students sang.

Many observers were supportive of Waterboer’s decision to reinforce personal safety.

TikTok user @lauren commented, “This is actually the level of seriousness needed for this.”

@Enchantress wrote, “I love this aggression. I want my daughter to learn this. There is a time and place for everything. I thought her the boundary song from Ms. Rachel. Now I’ll teach her this one.”

Waterboer says she has seen negative feedback from her post, but it does not matter to her. She encouraged her followers to ignore those making a mockery of her efforts, as she recognizes social media has become a place where all content is considered good content. However, her goal is to spread awareness. She would like to encourage others to have these conversations with the young and vulnerable children in their vicinity.

“I see you all in the comment section trying to defend me … You don’t need to do that. I am fine. I don’t even feel offended. I understood that the people of this world they never really do take things seriously. Everything is content to them. None of it matters as long as the message is being spread, a win is a win.”

Africa’s eNCA network reported on the rates of sexual violence against children. According to the reporting, 40% of all sexual-based offenses are against children. While some attempt to dismiss and joke about Waterboer’s efforts, she is doing her part to stem the tide.

