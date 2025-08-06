Kawhi Leonard Spends Time In Africa Empowering Youth In Rwanda

NBA player Kawhi Leonard recently co-headlined the 2025 Giants of Africa Festival with Nigerian pop superstar Ayra Starr, participating in various activities, including unveiling a new outdoor basketball court and hosting a free youth basketball clinic in a mission to empower the youth on the continent.

The festival, which took place between July 26 and Aug. 2, found the Los Angeles Clippers player in Rwanda, where he was present to unveil the new basketball court at St. Ignatius School in Kigali, which he designed. The school is located in one of Kigali’s underserved districts and is part of the

Giants of Africa (GOA) “Built Within” initiative to help build 100 basketball courts across Africa. Throughout the new courts, players were able to view empowering messages written on the court, which stated, “Play Hard, Have Fun,” “You Are Stronger Than You Think,” and “Be Great.”

The annual Giants of Africa Festival brings together many people, ranging from young athletes, coaches, and creators from 20 different African nations, where they can be inspired while also learning from one another.

Leonard attended several tournaments to speak with young players about the importance of believing in themselves and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Young basketball players were also able to learn some skills and interact with Leonard when he hosted a free basketball clinic before leaving Africa. Fifty lucky boys and girls, between the ages of 12 and 17, got to experience the NBA player on the basketball court. He assisted them with learning some of the core skills needed in the sport. Those included shooting, handling the ball, defensive techniques, as well as the right mindset to play the game correctly. Each player left with a T-shirt, a pair of signature Kawhi New Balance basketball shoes, and the memories of connecting with Leonard.

The clinic took place on the new court.

The two-time NBA champion also met with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to discuss how he can contribute to investing in Africa’s youth through education and sports. They talked for two hours in a private meeting.

This won’t be the last stop for Leonard as he is heading to China to embark on a 10-day international tour focused on youth development and expanding access to the sport worldwide.

