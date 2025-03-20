Entertainment by Keka Araújo Detroit’s Diasporic Takeover: AfroFuture 2025 Drops Star-Studded Lineup With Tee Grizzley and Davido! The festival’s mission extends beyond entertainment, striving to dismantle stereotypes and showcase the multifaceted realities of Africa.







The Motor City is gearing up for a cultural explosion as AfroFuture Detroit unveils its initial lineup. The festival, a collaboration between Bedrock and AfroFuture, is poised to be a landmark event and promises a weekend of electrifying performances and immersive experiences. It will be held August 16-17, 2025, at Bedrock’s Douglass Site.

Global music icons Davido, Kaytranada, Ludmilla, Gims, Flavour, Lojay, and Tee Grizzley will headline the festival, promising a diverse and high-energy musical experience spanning Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, and techno.

“AfroFuture Detroit transcends a typical music festival; it’s a profound cultural immersion,” stated AfroFuture CEO and Co-founder Abdul Karim Abdullah. “We’ve curated an explosive lineup across two vibrant stages, seamlessly blending the best of African musical genres with art, fashion, beauty, and culinary delights. From a Black designer marketplace to interactive cultural showcases, every element celebrates our rich heritage while embracing innovation.”

The festival will feature a dynamic lineup of DJs, including DBN Gogo, Juls, TxC, and DJ K-DAWG & EZ Pass, who will craft sonic landscapes blending African, Afro-Latin, and American sounds with Detroit’s signature techno and hip-hop. Hosts Young Prince, Lolahstic, DJBJ 3525, and Lana LaDonna will keep the energy soaring, while party sets from Jerk X Jollof, Days Like This (DLT), Obi’s House, and Toasted Life will ignite the dance floor.

Presale tickets are now available, with general admission starting at $99 and VIP tickets at $199. VIP attendees will enjoy premium perks, including expedited entry, prime viewing areas, exclusive restrooms, and a dedicated VIP bar and food vendor area.

“This summer, we’re crafting a truly transformative celebration in Detroit, where every sense is engaged, and every facet of our culture is elevated,” Abdullah emphasized.

AfroFuture Detroit marks the festival’s highly anticipated U.S. debut, bringing its global movement to celebrate the African diaspora to the heart of Detroit. Building on its success in Ghana, the festival aims to foster cultural exchange and economic empowerment.

“This year, we’re thrilled to feature Davido, a natural choice after his phenomenal performances in recent years. We also have Black Sherif, the BET Award-winning International Hip Hop Artist of the Year,” Abdullah shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, reflecting on the 2023 Accra festival. “And, of course, J Hus, making his Ghana debut. We’re incredibly excited to bring such a diverse and talented lineup.”

The festival’s mission extends beyond entertainment, striving to dismantle stereotypes and showcase the multifaceted realities of Africa.

“This isn’t just for Africans; it’s for the entire Black diaspora,” Abdullah explained. “Our culture often exists outside the mainstream. Through AfroFuture, we aim to demystify misconceptions and present a more nuanced understanding of Africa.”

He added, “We want people to understand that while certain challenges exist, there are also incredible opportunities and diverse realities across the continent.”

AfroFuture Detroit will feature a vibrant Black designer marketplace and interactive cultural exhibits. The festival has partnered with Detroit hotels, such as Roost Detroit at Book Tower and Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Downtown, to offer exclusive event blocks.

Delta Air Lines is the official travel partner, providing exclusive discounts for festival attendees traveling to Detroit.

Building on the success of past festivals, AfroFuture Detroit will feature a range of ancillary events. In Ghana, the Afro Expo 2023 showcased culture, technology, health, film, music, and art. The Black Ambition Pitch Competition and AfroMusic Museum also highlighted entrepreneurship and cultural heritage.

Additional events included the Rising Star Challenge, AfroFuture x Black Film Space Film Competition, New Year’s Eve Celebration, and AfroFuture Foundation Giveback, a day dedicated to community service.

AfroFuture Detroit will take place at Bedrock’s Douglass Site, with the main entrance located at the corner of Beaubien Boulevard and Winder Street.

For tickets and more information, visit Detroit.AfroFuture.com. Stay updated by following @AfroFuture and @BedrockDetroit on Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Detty December’ Pops Off With AfroFuture And Culture Beach Jam 2024