'Detty December' Pops Off With AfroFuture And Culture Beach Jam 2024 It's going to be nonstop vibes as Culture Beach Jam gathers artists, emerging talent and community members for a celebration of Africa.







Get ready for the ultimate celebration of Africa as Culture Management Group (CMG) hosts Culture Beach Jam 2024. The event will feature a lineup of musical icons and a special glimpse into the continent’s emerging talent.

On Dec. 28-29, attendees will convene in Accra, Ghana, for the two-day experience. According to a press release, musical icons like Omah Lay, King Promise, DJ Tunez, Kidi, Shallipopi, Joey B, Sabrina, Olive the Boy, and Ara the Jay will take the stage at this year’s Culture Beach Jam. As guests enjoy electrifying performances from their favorite artists, the AfroFuture’s Rising Star Challenge winner will join the vibes with a performance.

“Launching our new concert series is an incredible milestone, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring this vision to life,” said AfroFuture CEO and Co-Founder Abdul Karim Abdullah. There’s truly no time like Detty December—it’s an electric season that unites people from all walks of life to celebrate our music, our art, and our shared heritage.”

CMG has arranged several community initiatives and programs to support emerging talent leading up to this year’s Culture Beach Jam concert series. CMG will kick things off with its one-week Continent Live Music Program from Dec. 15-21. Participants include emerging artists from the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge and established creatives. The artists will work with musical professionals as they embark on a week of songwriting, collaborative projects, networking, press training, and more. A Music Day in partnership with the British Council will include masterclasses where participants will dive into contracting, management, finance, and a music showcase.

On Dec. 27, CMG, Black Health Connect, and Distant Relatives will set up in Zurak Park, Madina, to provide free screenings, mental health consultations, and other health services to the community at the Annual Community Health Fair starting at 10 AM. Free meals will be provided through AfroFuture Feed until the conclusion of the health fair at 2 PM. Beginning at 1 PM, attendees can head to the Bukom Boxing Arena for the BAL Celebrity Basketball Game, curated by AfroFuture. The event, organized by the Basketball Africa League and presented by Hennessy, will offer an afternoon dedicated to sports and entertainment as BAL players face off with artists and celebrities.

Following the Culture Beach Jam concert series, leaders across sectors will convene for The African Dream Focus Group in partnership with Gensler. The focus group will cover strategies and actionable solutions for achieving the “African Dream” with insights from students, industry professionals, government officials, and investors.

Visit the AfroFuture website to grab your tickets for Culture Beach Jam 2024, and don’t miss out on the ultimate celebration of Africa.

