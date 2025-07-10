AfroFuture Brings Afrobeats To Detroit With New Weekend Festival

AfroFuture is staying true to its mission of uniting the diaspora with its debut U.S.-based music, food, and culture festival in Detroit.

The beloved Afrobeats festival that draws waves of U.S. tourists to Ghana each year is making its U.S. debut with the launch of AfroFuture Detroit. In partnership with Bedrock, AfroFuture is hosting a week-long series of events leading up to its highly anticipated U.S. premiere on August 16–17, 2025, at Bedrock’s Douglass Site.

Kicking off on August 11, the pre-festival lineup is designed to energize, uplift, and connect the community with the African diaspora ahead of the main two-day event. With everything from culinary experiences and a pitch competition to a bar crawl and poetry night, AfroFuture Detroit is bringing more than just a music festival to the city; it’s launching a full-on cultural takeover.

“Bringing AfroFuture to Detroit isn’t just about launching a festival; it’s about building a cultural movement that lives in the city long before the first stage is set,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of AfroFuture.

“We’re building excitement from the ground up, and our countdown events are a reflection of our commitment to engaging with the community, celebrating the diaspora, and creating spaces where creativity, connection, and culture thrive.”

Headlining the festival are platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Afrobeats stars Asake and Davido, along with Grammy-winning DJ, musician, and producer Kaytranada, among others. But the excitement doesn’t stop at the stage; the celebration continues all week long.

Attendees can join the AfroFuture bar crawl, sampling signature cocktails at iconic Detroit bars and even earning a shot at VIP status by voting for their favorites. Food lovers can dive into Detroit’s vibrant culinary scene during restaurant week, featuring prix-fixe menus, chef’s tables, cooking demos, and community dinners that highlight culture through cuisine. The event will spotlight a range of Black-owned restaurants across metro Detroit, including Kola Restaurant & Ultra Lounge, Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails, Salt + Ko, and Breadless.

Meanwhile, Diaspora Connect will shine a light on Black innovators through a dynamic pitch competition focused on cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and the creative industries. Finalists will compete for up to $10,000 in equity-free funding, along with mentorship and media exposure.

Other pre-festival highlights include the Diasporic Spoken Word Experience, a celebration of storytelling and creative expression across the diaspora; Afrocentric Movie Nights, which offer free popcorn and screenings of Afro-focused films; and the Samples n’ Friends x AfroFuture Experience, blending community vibes with trivia and karaoke. Throughout the week, a lineup of pre-parties and after-parties will keep the energy high, bringing together culture, music, and nonstop fun.

“Hosting AfroFuture’s U.S. debut in Detroit provides a great moment for the community to come together and experience so much more than just a festival,” Bedrock’s CEO, Kofi Bonner, said. “AfroFuture Detroit and its leadup events will honor the deep ties between the city and the African diaspora, amplify diverse voices, and foster and strengthen meaningful connections.”

