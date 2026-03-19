Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Raid, The Remix, And The Reckoning: Afroman Wins Legal Victory Against Ohio Police Afroman successfully defeated an Ohio police defamation lawsuit after officers raided his home, seized his money, and even eyeing his lemon pound cake.







After letting his music speak for itself, rapper Afroman has emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Ohio police.

On March 18, Grammy-nominated rapper Afroman won a defamation lawsuit brought by seven Ohio deputies over music videos that used home security footage to mock a 2022 raid on his home, CBS News reported. The raid, conducted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, was tied to drug trafficking and kidnapping allegations, though no charges were ever filed.

Officers seized thousands in cash, electronics, and other items, with Afroman saying only $4,600 was returned, fueling his claims that police took his property. He later used the footage to criticize the raid, prompting deputies to sue for defamation and invasion of privacy, a case he ultimately won.

“It’s not only for artists. It’s for Americans,” Afroman said after winning the case. “We have freedom of speech. They … did me wrong and sued me because I was talking about it.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Aftoman just released a new song after defeating the Adams county Ohio police department by himself and singlehandedly motivating millions of Americas to defend their 1st Amendment Rights. pic.twitter.com/06Vmyjvc6o — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 19, 2026

“It’s for the people, by the people,” he added. “So when the people can’t use their freedom of speech, bring up the problem, address the problem, take care of the problem, then the problem never gets solved.”

The case tested the boundaries of parody and how far artists can go in criticizing public officials, with deputies seeking nearly $4 million in damages.

“No reasonable person would expect a police officer not to be criticized,” defense attorney David Osborne argued, noting officers have long been the subject of public scrutiny.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies claimed they faced harassment after the music videos received more than 3 million views on YouTube and went viral. The clips show officers breaking down Afroman’s door, searching his belongings, and eyeing a cake in his kitchen, which inspired his song “Lemon Pound Cake.”

⚖️CIVIL TRIAL⚖️

Seven Adams County Sheriff's Deputies vs Rapper Afroman (Joseph Foreman) in Ohio

Monday, March 16, 2026



The Lawsuit filed claims invasion of privacy and emotional distress after he used 2022 home raid footage in his music videos.

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Viral 'Lemon Pound Cake' video… pic.twitter.com/9zQIc7s3l6 — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) March 15, 2026

In his testimony, Afroman, who lives in Winchester, about 50 miles outside Cincinnati, said he had every right to share his experience with fans and friends. He added that the raid left his children, then 10 and 12, traumatized. His attorney argued in closing that exaggeration is common in artistic expression, especially when used for social commentary.

“The whole raid was a mistake. All of this is their fault. If they hadn’t have wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names,” Afroman said. “They wouldn’t be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs, nothing.”

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