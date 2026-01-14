News by Sharelle B. McNair Eric Adams Threatens To Show ‘The Brooklyn In Me’ To Heckler While Deboarding Plane The ex-mayor doesn't seem to be bothered, quote-tweeting an X post about the incident with one word: "Exactly."







Former New York City mayor Eric Adams is embracing no longer being an elected official, telling a woman to “go f–k yourself” and threatening to release “the Brooklyn in me” in a now-viral video.

The video circulated on social media after originally being posted on Reddit. Adams was seen talking with the female passenger while deboarding a plane at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The Grio reports things got heated when Adams allegedly told the woman that “I’m not mayor anymore, so go f–k yourself” after she said, “Eric Adams, please punch me in the face.”

Then, things turned up a notch when Adams was seen brushing up against her, saying, “You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.”

“I’m not mayor anymore. Go fuck yourself,” former Mayor Eric Adams says to another passenger, according to a video circulating on Reddit.



“You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.”https://t.co/0smSBBWt3k pic.twitter.com/oNE3V5DUF4 — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) January 13, 2026

Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro said the video is edited and doesn’t give the full context of the exchange. He added that since Adams is now a private citizen, the woman’s interaction with Adams should be viewed as harassment.

The ex-mayor doesn’t seem to be bothered, quote-tweeting an X post about the incident with one word: “Exactly.”

It’s only been two weeks since Zohran Mamdani displaced Adams, but that hasn’t stopped the embattled ex-mayor from appearing in the news.

One of his first ventures leaving public office was releasing a cryptocurrency token dubbed the “NYC Token,” a meme coin that he insisted would be used to fight “anti-Americanism” and antisemitism.

Shortly after its Jan. 12 release, the coin crashed following its market cap being up to roughly $600 million. Amid the lack of details surrounding the token, including financial supporters and what the proceeds would be used for, accusations of scamming started to surface, according to the Washington Post.

A statement released on X said the “rug pull” was a result of its partners having “to rebalance the liquidity” since there was so much “overwhelming support and demand for the token at launch.”

Then there is a defamation lawsuit from ​​former interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon against Adams. After leading New York’s finest for roughly two months in 2024, Donlon filed a federal lawsuit alleging widespread corruption in the police department under Adams’ leadership.

RELATED CONTENT: Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani For NYC Mayor