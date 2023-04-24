After Years Of Racial Politics And Trolling, Tucker Carlson Gets The Boot From Fox News

Things have turned for the worse for controversial host Tucker Carlson.

His show will need to find a new home as ABC News reports Carlson and Fox News have “agreed to part ways.” In a statement from Fox, it announced his last show aired this past Friday without Carlson receiving a proper sign-off and said, “We thank him for his service to the network.” The headlining news comes days after the network and Dominion Voting Systems settled for over $750 million after Dominion accused Fox News of recklessly airing false election claims and conspiracy theories during the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner: “We want to thank Tucker Carlson for his service to the network.” pic.twitter.com/ICfpPjAkbJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2023

Carlson has been on the air with his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, since 2016. For years, the conservative TV host has railed against politicians in office and fellow journalists in openly hypocritical forms. In 2021, MSNBC’s Joy Reid called Carlson out for referring to her as “the race lady.” It was reported that Carlson claimed Reid used race to bait people despite living “an unusually privileged life.” “At least three times in last month, Tucker Carlson took time off from badgering strangers in parks and bouncy houses to demand they show him their children’s unmasked faces to refer to moi as the ‘race lady’!” Reid said.

“‘The race lady’? Why’d he call me that? I used to run track in high school, but honestly, I’m not that fast. What else could it be? Hmm.”

Just last week, conservative radio host Larry Elder used Carlson’s platform to announce his candidacy for the office of the President of the United States. Before they started, Carlson and Elder laughed at the notion that California’s media called Elder “a white supremacist.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox will have a rotation of guest hosts to fill in for the primetime slot with a show called Fox News Tonight until a replacement is found.