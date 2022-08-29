‘Aging Like Wine’: Savannah James Wows Social Media With Birthday Photoshoot and Party Entrance

Savannah James stepped out to show out for her 36th birthday over the weekend, and social media isn’t complaining.

The wife of NBC champion LeBron James and mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 36 years of life and express her gratitude for her family, friends, and her role in their lives.

“Happy Birthday to me!!!” Savannah captioned the post. “Beyond grateful for the woman I’ve become, and the journey I’m continuously on to be the best mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend I can be.”

Savannah also reminded her followers how well she’s aging in the hashtags.

“#CheersTo36🧉 #AgingLikeWine😜,” she added.

Friends, fans, and supporters flooded Savannah’s comments section with praise, applauding her beauty, style, and birthday glow.

“Happy, Happy Birthday,” Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, wrote.

“Glowing and thriving!!! Onward 🚀 Happy Solar return,” Chris Bosh’ wife, Adrienne Bosh, wrote.

“Happy Birthday Hot Pocket,” added Zena Foster, the wife of singer Tank.

LeBron liked his wife’s post and was comfortable stepping aside to let Savannah shine at her birthday party.

The fan page Bron Updates shared a video showing Savannah and LeBron’s entrance to her birthday soiree. The Beyoncé fan was in full effect as Mrs. James sashayed her way into her party with effortless grace.

Fans couldn’t deny that Savannah was serving “I’m that girl” realness for her birthday.

“Beautiful,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Come on with the Beyoncé fan blowing the hair,” added someone else.

Another onlooker applauded LeBron and Savannah James for consistently serving as an example of Black love and Black excellence.

“We don’t give them enough credit for being very classy and good examples for our community,” the fan said.

Savannah has much to smile about, including an NBA champion husband, a daughter, and two sons, one of whom has already started receiving scholarship offers from Division I schools.