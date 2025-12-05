Lifestyle by Jameelah Mullen Ahmaud Arbery ‘s Mother Keeps His Legacy Alive By Creating A Safe Space For Black Teens The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation was founded in 2020







Since the tragic murder of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, a hate crime where he was fatally shot by racist white men while jogging in Georgia, his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, has found a way to move forward while honoring her son’s legacy.

She founded The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation to create safe spaces for Black boys and teens to convene and to educate them on the importance of physical and mental wellness.

“Watching Ahmaud Arbery’s legacy live on through this foundation means everything to me,” she shared. “As a mother, nothing prepares you for losing your child. Some days are still heavy, and that grief never really leaves you. But when I see Black boys like my son, along with young people from all backgrounds, running, learning, laughing, and being supported in his name, it truly touches my heart. It reminds me that his life still matters and that his story is still bringing light into the world,” Cooper-Jones told Blavity.

Cooper-Jones said that being around the children has helped her heal in unexpected ways. She notes that they give her strength on days when the grief over her son’s loss feels especially heavy. Arbery’s mother says that she often “gets to see her son’s spirit” when working with the children in the program. She also aims to create an environment where boys, especially Black boys, can exist freely without fear—and to build a community that prioritizes mental health.

However, running is at the heart of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, inspired by Ahmaud’s passion for it, which Cooper-Jones says brought her son a sense of peace. This paved the way for a partnership with adidas, which honored her through its Honoring Black Excellence initiative. She is also featured in Community Archives, adidas’s limited-edition zine showcasing changemakers connected to its Purpose division.

“Working with Adidas has truly been a blessing,” she told the outlet. “Their support has helped us reach more young people and bring more visibility to the work we are doing. It means so much to know that our mission is being recognized and valued on a larger stage.”

“Some of the most meaningful moments for me have been watching young people walk into new rooms with confidence, realizing that their lives, their stories, and their dreams matter. Seeing them feel seen and celebrated is something I will never take for granted. This partnership has helped us make hope louder in ways I never imagined,” Cooper-Jones said.

Cooper-Jones says she is focused on expanding the foundation’s reach and creating additional programs, especially those that provide access to mental health support.

Additionally, the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation hosts Run With Maud, an annual 5K that serves as both a memorial and a fundraiser for the foundation.