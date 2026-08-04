(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle AI Boom Is Driving Up Everyday Consumer Prices The biggest impact has emerged in the energy sector.







The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling innovation across industries, but economists say it is also contributing to higher prices on everyday goods and services as companies race to build the infrastructure needed to power the technology, CNN reports.

While AI’s contribution to overall inflation remains relatively small, researchers say its growing demand for electricity, computer components, and construction materials is beginning to ripple through the broader economy, adding pressure to household budgets already strained by elevated costs.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimated that AI has added roughly 0.2 percentage points to inflation over the past year, translating to an additional $375 in annual household spending to purchase the same goods and services, according to the outlet.

The biggest impact has emerged in the energy sector.

The construction of massive AI data centers has sharply increased electricity demand, forcing utilities to expand capacity while competing for limited power supplies. Because new generating facilities often take years to build, demand has outpaced supply in many regions, contributing to higher residential electricity costs.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, electricity prices remained above the overall inflation rate through the first half of 2026 despite a modest decline in June. Economists say continued investment in AI infrastructure is likely to keep upward pressure on utility costs.

The demand for AI infrastructure has also reshaped the semiconductor market.

Manufacturers have increasingly shifted production toward the high-performance memory chips required for AI servers and data centers, reducing supplies available for consumer electronics. Producer prices for semiconductors and electronic components climbed 26% year over year in June, reflecting tightening supply and strong demand, according to the outlet.

Those higher component costs are beginning to filter down to consumers. Several technology companies have raised product prices this year as hardware costs climb. Apple increased prices on select devices, while Microsoft and Sony also announced higher prices for gaming consoles, citing rising component expenses and broader market conditions.

Beyond electronics, AI’s rapid buildout is also increasing demand for construction workers and materials such as copper and electrical wiring.

Thierry Wizman, global foreign exchange and rates strategist at Macquarie Group, said wage growth in construction has outpaced broader labor market gains, suggesting the industry’s expansion is placing additional strain on labor supply. Those higher labor costs could eventually contribute to rising housing and commercial construction expenses.

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