Courtesy of Dexter Brown XCEL Summit For Men by Kenneth Meeks The Secrets Behind Dell Technologies’ Use of Artificial Intelligence Vice President Dexter Brown Shares Insight into the Strategy to Make A.I. the Fabric and Backbone of the Corporation







BLACK ENTERPRISE proved that Artificial Intelligence is no longer limited to research labs or specific industries. It’s being incorporated into products, services, and processes in areas ranging from healthcare and finance to transportation and entertainment, transforming how we live, work, and lead. Dell Technologies is also taking away the human touch when it comes to collecting and storing customer information. According to Dexter Brown, vice president of Global Customer Delivery at Dell Technologies, the impact AI has on Dell is impressive. It is a tool to help agents become more efficient and accurate in its data collection. And it isn’t for the agent’s benefit; it’s for the customer.

At the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men, Brown told a conference of young professional men of color that the use of AI technology is the future. And now more than ever, establishing a reputation for understanding the opportunities and risks associated with the rapid development and widespread integration of AI is critical to your career success. And while different AI models are applied to difference departments, Brown shares how AI is used in customer service. As we approach the 10thanniversary of the summit this fall, BE reminds these young professionals that if you are considering a career in AI, then stand out as a top performer and effective leader in the age of AI. Hear it from Dexter Brown himself in this short video clip.