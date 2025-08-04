Entrepreneurship by Black Enterprise Meet The Black AI Developer Who Has Helped Entrepreneurs Generate $17M In Revenue Gabe Wilson says every day businesses use AI to save time, cut costs, and boost profits







While many businesses are still experimenting with AI, one developer is already reshaping how companies operate and scale.

Meet Gabe Wilson, co-founder of Edgy Design Group, automation expert, and Microsoft Certified AI Engineer, trusted by cultural icon 19 Keys and a roster of high-performing entrepreneurs. Gabe’s AI-driven systems have generated over $17 million in client revenue. His clients range from creators and CEOs to a major U.S. municipality. He is setting a new standard for growth in the digital age.

“AI shouldn’t replace people–it should empower them,” says Wilson. “We build systems that think, speak, and act like your best employee–on their best day, every day.”

Wilson also co-leads a venture with millionaire entrepreneur Mario Kelly, known for his appearance on Earn Your Leisure (EYL). Their partnership highlights the power of combining AI with real-world applications.

What Makes Edgy Design Group Different?

Edgy Design Group isn’t just another AI agency, it’s a full-scale transformation partner. Their services include:

• AI Consulting – Pinpointing high-impact ways to integrate AI into your business

• Education & Training – Helping teams adopt AI confidently

• Custom AI Development – Building intelligent chatbots, voice agents, and automation workflows that work around the clock

Whether it’s booking appointments, nurturing leads, or delivering better customer service, Edgy Design Group’s systems help clients cut costs, save time, and make money.

The Bottom Line

AI isn’t just for Big Tech – it’s for any business ready to work smarter.

Founded in 2014, Edgy Design Group is a tech-forward creative agency specializing in AI-powered tools, mobile apps, sales funnels, marketing, and web development. Its mission is to deliver enterprise-level automation and design solutions at startup-friendly pricing.

With over 15 years of experience in technology, Wilson, a North Carolina A&T State University alum, has positioned Edgy Design Group as a trusted partner for businesses ready to grow through smart automation and innovative digital solutions. Learn more at EdgyDesignGroup.com.

Beyond leading the agency, Wilson serves as a panel speaker, youth AI educator, and business consultant, helping both emerging entrepreneurs and established organizations harness AI for meaningful business growth.

RELATED CONTENT: Upskilling Strategies For The AI Era