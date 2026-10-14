OPINION: AI Can Save You Time; It Can Also Tell You Who To Hire

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Written by Stephanie LeBlanc-Godfrey

It is 11:40 at night. The proposal is due tomorrow, three invoices still need chasing, and your onboarding process lives in exactly one place: your head. Whether you work alone or with a small team, you know what it feels like when everything routes through you.

More founders are handing some of that load to AI first. A recent FreshBooks survey found that 86% of solopreneurs and microbusiness owners turn to AI before hiring someone when they face work they cannot do themselves. AI is usually sold on hours saved. Hours matter. But they may be the smallest part of the value.

Your AI History Is Telling You Something

Every prompt creates a data point about how your business runs: the client question you answer every Monday, the follow-up you rewrite for every lead, the report you rebuild each month, the process you keep asking AI to organize.

One request means very little. Thirty days of requests can reveal patterns.

They can show you what repeats, where you get stuck, what you are good at but no longer need to personally do, and what keeps pulling you away from the work only you can own.

AI can become a mirror for your business.

Know The Difference Between Capability and Capacity.

A simple lens to use is: Capacity, Capability, and Cost.

Capability is what you know how to do. Capacity is how much you can realistically hold. Cost is what the work consumes, including the invisible cost of your attention.

You may be perfectly capable of following up with every lead. That does not mean you still have the capacity to do it well.

When everything feels equally urgent, deciding what matters becomes its own job. A late follow-up loses a prospect. An invoice sits unpaid. A customer waits too long for an answer.

Eventually, “I can do it myself” becomes one of the most expensive sentences in the business.

For Black entrepreneurs, the distinction matters. In 2023, 4.4 million Black-owned businesses without employees generated $128.7 billion in receipts, according to the Census Bureau. Roughly 201,000 Black-owned businesses with employees generated $249 billion, supported 1.8 million jobs, and paid $69.8 billion in salaries, according to Brookings.

Hiring does not automatically create growth. But it does show what becomes possible when a business grows beyond being powered by one person: jobs, wages and economic activity that extend beyond the founder. Getting there requires a different operating model, one that makes clear what work should stay with you, what technology can carry, and what another person should own.

Use AI To Define The Job Before You Fill It

Look across three parts of your business.

At the front, where you engage with customers, AI can analyze sales calls, objections, reviews, proposal feedback, and follow-up. You may discover the problem is not “marketing”. Leads may be coming in, but no one consistently follows up. Customers may buy, but no one owns what happens next. Suddenly, “I need help” starts looking like sales support or client success.

In the middle, where work gets delivered, AI can turn repeated instructions, voice notes, and requests into checklists, templates, and standard operating procedures. You test and refine them, and each one becomes something a new hire can actually own.

At the back, where money and administration live, AI can prepare without being accountable. It can organize expense information,draft invoice reminders, and surface cash-flow questions. You and our financial professional still make the decisions, including the big one: Can this business responsibly carry payroll?

Used this way, AI becomes a rehearsal for the role, before you hire the person.

AI can give you a clearer picture of the work your business needs, so an expensive hiring decision rests on more than instinct. Instead of looking for someone to “help with everything,” you can identify the actual gap and hire for it with clear responsibilities you can name.

AI cannot and should not be accountable to your customers, earn trust that keeps a client, or carry your reputation. That takes a person. We call it No AI without HI: Human Intelligence, Human Inclusion, Human Interaction.

Try this prompt:

“Review my AI requests from the past 30 days. Group them by recurring task or business need. For each group, identify what AI can continue doing, what requires my judgement as CEO, and what could be owned by another person. Then show me the three strongest patterns that could become responsibilities in a future role.”

That answer may be worth more than another hour saved.

Stephanie LeBlanc-Godfrey is a former Google executive and founder of Mother AI