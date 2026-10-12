Photo by Rebrand Cities: https://www.pexels.com/photo/group-of-coworkers-on-a-board-room-1367274/ Women by Selena Hill Corporate Board Diversity Just Hit A Decade Low New data shows women are losing ground in corporate board appointments.







New data show corporate boardrooms are becoming less diverse, with fewer women represented after a decade of steady progress.

The Gender Diversity Index™ published by 50/50 Women on Boards found that women held 29.2% of Russell 3000 board seats in the second quarter of 2026, down from 30.1% a year earlier. It marks the first annual decline in women’s representation on those boards in more than a decade, even as new board appointments rose 4.1% to 2,440. Women, however, received only 553 of those seats, or 22.7%. That was down from 29.1% in 2025 and roughly half of women’s 40% share of new appointments in 2022.

In other words, the talent pool did not disappear. The allocation of opportunities changed.

Spencer Stuart’s 2026 U.S. Board Index found that S&P 500 companies appointed 364 new independent directors this year, the lowest number since 2016. Diverse executives accounted for 40% of new appointments, down six percentage points from the previous year. Women represented 29% of new directors, compared with 38% in 2025.

At the same time, boards are increasingly favoring seasoned executives. Nearly 40% of this year’s new S&P 500 directors are current or former CEOs, while first-time public company directors represented just 24% of the incoming class. Directors age 50 and younger made up only 10%.

Companies are also refreshing boards less frequently while prioritizing directors with extensive leadership experience. Spencer Stuart reported that the average age of new directors rose to 60.1 in 2026, while only 24% were first-time public-company directors. The numbers suggest the question facing corporate America is no longer simply whether diverse talent exists. It is who gets considered when the door to the boardroom opens.

As a result, fewer openings and a preference for candidates with established board or C-suite credentials can make access harder for Black professionals seeking their first seat.

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