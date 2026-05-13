Technology by Selena Hill AI Layoffs Surge Across Big Tech As New Research Questions If Automation Is Actually Paying Off A new study suggests that corporate America may be overestimating AI's ability to replace human talent







The artificial intelligence gold rush is rapidly reshaping corporate America, but at what cost?

Over 92,000 tech workers lost jobs in 2026, with April alone seeing over 45,000 layoffs. This comes as tech giants like Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle eliminate roles in favor of investing billions into AI infrastructure and automation tools. However, despite the massive workforce shifts, new research suggests many companies are not actually seeing stronger returns. According to a new survey published by Gartner, nearly 80% of companies that reduced headcount in place of AI did not experience higher ROI gains than companies with modest or no cuts. Instead, the research firm found that companies with the most gains were using AI as a collaboration tool to make workers more productive rather than replacing them, reports Fortune.

The findings are adding fuel to growing concerns that companies may be using AI as a justification for broader restructuring efforts rather than as a proven replacement for human labor. “Cutting jobs may free up budget, but it does not create business value by itself,” Gartner analysts warned in their findings, reports Yahoo Finance.

Meta is reportedly eliminating roughly 8,000 positions — nearly 10% of its workforce — while continuing to invest heavily in AI computing infrastructure. During a recent company town hall, CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that the company faces difficult financial trade-offs between funding AI expansion and maintaining headcount, reports Reuters.

Microsoft has also announced major workforce reductions and buyouts affecting thousands of employees as the company accelerates its AI ambitions. At the same time, some researchers believe the future of work may evolve into a hybrid model where humans and AI collaborate rather than compete directly. Another recent study found that nearly 79% of observed AI usage involved augmentation — meaning workers used AI to enhance productivity instead of fully replacing jobs.

Still, for many employees navigating another wave of layoffs, the promise of AI-driven prosperity feels uncertain. As Silicon Valley races toward automation, workers across industries are left wondering whether AI is truly creating the future or simply shrinking the workforce along the way.

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