‘Checkwell Call’ Is A Black-Owned Business That Uses AI To Address Challenges In Eldercare

In an era where tech innovation increasingly intersects with human care, AI is reshaping how family members monitor aging relatives who live independently.

During a recent episode of the Caregiving & Conversations podcast titled “Peace of Mind Is a Phone Call Away,” host Miss Tiff sat down with Gary Lovelace, co-founder of Checkwell Call, to discuss how conversational voice technology addresses the ongoing challenges of eldercare. The episode highlights how automated check-ins offer critical assistance to family caregivers by providing daily verification of an older adult’s health status while preserving their personal autonomy.

Lovelace developed the platform alongside business partner Sean Jeffries after navigating the complexities of caring for his 86-year-old mother in Atlanta. Managing chronic conditions like diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) alongside mobility decline, his mother maintained a fierce desire to live on her own. Recognizing that busy work schedules often keep adult children and caregivers from checking in regularly, the founders created Checkwell Call to perform automated daily senior wellness checks that act as an informational triage system.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have some sort of peace of mind that your loved one is doing fine—not to replace calling, but just to have that peace of mind, kind of like triage?” Lovelace noted during the broadcast, explaining the company’s initial concept.

The service functions through an AI voice agent named Ava that places automated phone calls at scheduled times tailored to the senior’s routine. Rather than relying on rigid keypad prompts, the platform engages in natural, two-way dialogue to evaluate key health metrics. The voice agent inquires about current pain levels, emotional mood, meal status, hydration, medication adherence, and general home safety. Following each conversation, the system sends immediate notifications to designated family members via text message and email, while archiving transcripts and audio recordings in a caregiver portal.

How Does AI Support Everyday Family Caregiving?

For millions of households, balancing professional responsibilities with caregiving duties creates constant anxiety regarding an aging parent’s physical safety. Automated daily senior wellness checks bridge this gap by providing early-morning confirmation of well-being before routine workdays begin.

The technology serves as a non-invasive tool rather than a replacement for genuine human connection. By offloading routine status inquiries—such as verifying whether medication was taken or meals were eaten—family members can focus their personal phone calls on meaningful emotional bonding rather than transactional questioning. As Lovelace shared, utilizing the service streamlines family interactions:

“By the time I talk to her during the day, I don’t have to go through all the litanies of ‘Are you feeling pain today? Did you eat?’ because we already did that. So now we can just talk about the fun mother-son stuff instead of me with these drill-sergeant questions.”

The collection of daily responses allows families to track subtle health trends over time, providing actionable data for future medical consultations.

Can Voice Technology Enhance Senior Care Organizations?

Beyond individual households, care management agencies and nonprofit organizations face severe staffing shortages that limit their operational reach. Integrating conversational AI enables caseworkers to triage large client populations simultaneously, transforming how senior care organizations allocate resources.

Rather than spending hours conducting individual routine phone calls, agencies can deploy automated check-ins across hundreds of clients at a designated morning hour. Case managers receive instant dashboard updates highlighting missed calls or elevated pain scores, allowing them to prioritize urgent home visits immediately.

“At 9:00, you can call all 100 people… and by 9:05 [updates are] on your dashboard,” Lovelace said. “They can work with who to reach out to for the next step, as opposed to waiting throughout the day and finding out Miss Johnson’s been laying on the floor since 9:00 a.m.”

By pairing direct industry experience with adaptive voice tools, Checkwell Call illustrates how ethical artificial intelligence can preserve independent living for aging adults while delivering essential peace of mind to family caregivers across the country. To learn more, visit the Checkwell Call website here.

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