AI-Generated Artist, Xania Monet, Signs $3M Recording Deal

Telisha Jones, a woman who utilized artificial intelligence to create an image while using the controversial AI music tool Suno, backed by industry heavyweight Timbaland, has signed a recording deal as her AI character, Xania Monet.

According to Billboard, Jones, who uses the moniker Xania Monet, has been signed by Hallwood Media for a reported $3 million deal. She received multiple offers as one of her recordings, “Let Go, Let God,” appears on two of Billboard‘s charts. She debuts at No. 25 on the Emerging Talents list, and the song is currently No. 21 on the Hot Gospel Songs.

During a recent Zoom call with record executives, she did not appear on screen and did not sing for them. The execs at the label, led by a former Interscope Records executive, Neil Jacobson, decided to offer Monet a recording contract anyway.

Romel Murphy, who manages Jones/Monet, insisted that, although the image and songs were not generated in the traditional way, her words, which are written by her based on her stories and inspired by a small factor of others, are pure, and that’s what draws people to her music.

“She’s been writing poetry for a long time,” Murphy expressed to the media outlet. He said that the songs are “not a hook and a bridge and a catchy chant — It’s just the lyrics, and they are pure.”

The project she created, according to Murphy, used a combination of Suno and live elements to create the album, which also allows her to claim full ownership of the songwriting and production credits. In the future, she does plan on working with “human” producers for her next project. They are in the midst of fielding offers from music publishers and are planning Xania’s first live performance.

“This is real music — it’s real R&B,” said Murphy. “There’s an artist behind it.”

Monet’s song, “How Was I Supposed to Know,” was a No. 1 hit on R&B Digital Song Sales, No. 3 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, and No. 22 on Digital Song Sales.

