Timbaland Named Strategic Advisor Of AI Music Company Suno

Timbaland has reinforced his support for the rising A.I. music movement by joining Suno, a leading AI music creation tool, as its new strategic advisor.

On Tuesday, Suno announced that the four-time Grammy-winning producer had become an official partner following months of being one of the platform’s top users. In his new role, Timbaland will drive creative strategy and inspire a new generation of artists to explore new music creation methods.

“When I heard what Suno was doing, I was immediately curious,” Timbaland said in a press release. “After witnessing the potential, I knew I had to be a part of it.

“By combining forces, we have a unique opportunity to make A.I. work for the artist community and not the other way around,” he added. “We’re seizing that opportunity, and we’re going to open up the floodgates for generations of artists to flourish on this new frontier. I’m excited and grateful to Suno for this opportunity.”

A day after the announcement, Timbaland and Suno launched their collaboration by inviting the Suno community to join a Remix Contest for Timbaland’s new single, “Love Again.” The remix contest will feature feedback and judging from Timbaland, offering over $100,000 in prizes for the best remixes. The top two remixes will also have the chance to be released by Timbaland on digital streaming platforms.

As part of Suno’s executive team, Timbaland will play a key role in guiding the AI company’s day-to-day product development and strategic creative direction to ensure the platform’s generative music tools cater to the needs of both established and emerging artists. This partnership positions Timbaland at the forefront of what could be a new movement in the music industry.

“It’s an honor to work with a legend like Timbaland. At Suno, we’re really excited about exploring new ways for fans to engage with their favorite artists,” said Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno. “With Timbaland’s guidance, we’re helping musicians create music at the speed of their ideas—whether they’re just starting out or already selling out stadiums. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead!”

RELATED CONTENT: Pharrell Sends Love To PETA Activist Who Interrupted His TIFF Film Premiere