A Vintage Revival: Air Jordan 6 Joins Prestigious Bin23 Collection For 2026 All-Star Weekend

For $350, you can own a new pair of Air Jordan 6 Bin23, but you’ll need to act quickly, as only 2,300 pairs have been produced for this limited-edition release.

According to Footwear News, the Air Jordan Bin23 is the first sneaker released from the luxury collection in over 15 years; the last release was in 2011.

What makes the latest release special is that these Jordans were the ones Michael Jordan wore when he won the first of his six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1991. The all-black footwear features a high-end leather-and-suede tongue and the “Bin 23” logo on the heel. A bright red Jordan Brand logo appears on the tongue.

Air Jordan 6 "Bin 23" Releasing Spring 2026 For $350 🍷😳



DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/c5r9CiT4sp pic.twitter.com/zWQwh1S9Og — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) June 10, 2025

Reportedly, the original plans for the Bin23 series in 2010 and 2011 were to release refined looks to the Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 9, and Air Jordan 3.

Nike is labeling this release, The Jordan Brand AJ6 Infrared “Salesman” as the sneaker is slated to be released Feb. 14 at nike.com and at select retailers.

“It’s the centerpiece of the Infrared Collection,” Terrance Harvey, Expert, Streetwear Footwear Product Management Icons, Jordan Brand, said in a written statement. “MJ won his first championship in this colorway, and since then, it has represented greatness. I’m excited for this newly reimagined icon to inspire fans to always strive for more.”

The AJ6 Infrared colorway has been released several times over the years, with the first release in 2000, followed by re-releases in 2010 and 2014 with different looks.

The brand just released a preview of the Air Jordan “Concrete Rose,” a collaboration with Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor (for her role in the movie One Battle After Another), set to release this year, though no date was given. That sneaker will be the second one featuring the Harlem-bred entertainer, continuing the “rose” theme after the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” was released in 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: