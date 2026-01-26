Teyana Taylor Gives Sneak Preview Of Air Jordan 3 ‘Concrete Rose’

Last summer, Teyana Taylor announced a collaboration with Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan, the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose.” Not too long after the Harlemite won her first Golden Globe for her role in “One Battle After Another,” Jordan Brand released photos of the upcoming sneaker.

According to Complex, the sneaker giant showcased the mostly green colorway of its footwear and gear in an Instagram post. Wearing a green sweatsuit emblazoned with Michael Jordan’s number 23, she sits on a bench with the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” on her feet. This comes after the 2023 launch of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem.”

There has been no reported release date, but it definitely comes at a great time, as Taylor is up for a Grammy Award on Feb. 1. This is her very first nomination, which is for Escape Room, nominated for Best R&B album. If she does take home a prize, she will be halfway to EGOT (Emmy-television/GRAMMY-music/Oscar-film and Tony-theater) status. And she’s up for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for One Battle After Another.

The singer was the host of this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live. She was prepping for the gig when she found out about her Oscar nomination.

At the rate Taylor is going, she may also become a successful chef if she chooses to do so. She told her social media followers last summer that she was taking classes at a culinary school, revealing her apron and chef’s hat in a playful Instagram video. She said she was called the “Hood Betty Crocker” because she baked treats for her friends.

