Jordan Brand X Levi’s Air Jordan 3 Release Dates Revealed

NBA Hall of Fame SuperFan Spike Lee revealed the Levi’s Air Jordan 3 collaboration while watching the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 9, 2025. Now, the new Jordan Brand x Levi’s Collection will be available for purchase starting Jan. 24.

The denim collection debuts exclusively in China on Jan. 24, then in Japan and Korea on Jan. 30. The Black and Rigid colorways will debut Super Bowl LX weekend on Feb. 5 in San Francisco. After that, on Feb. 13, the LA Exclusive colorway will be available for purchase during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Lee is featured in the promotional campaign, which also stars artist Rio Amor; skater Josh Velez; and bucket drummer Jay Wright, whose father, Larry Wright, appeared in the original Levi’s “Button Your Fly” ad.

The collection has four different colorways:

The Rigid colorway entails indigo denim with a black-on-black elephant print.

The Black colorway has pebbled black leather, black denim panels, and an embroidered black denim heel piece embedded with the Nike Air branding.

The Year of the Horse colorway, which is being launched in time for the Lunar New Year in China, Japan, and Korea, has an unbleached rigid ecru denim, premium pony hair panels, a jacquard heel tab with red “Year of the Horse” chain stitch embroidery.

The LA Exclusive colorway features pebbled leather, strategic blue denim accents, and red “City of Angels” chain-stitch embroidery.

“Jordan Brand and Levi’s are more than just icons in fashion and sport — they are cultural leaders who have continually set the standard for creativity and self-expression,” says Nico Fearn, Jordan Brand GM of Energy, in a written statement. “As two of the most globally recognized American heritage brands, our history together speaks to the power of authentic partnership and innovation. From our beginnings, both brands have obsessed creating quality products that stand up to the demands of the daily hustle. Together, this partnership honors our shared legacy while turning the page, inviting new generations to redefine what it means to be original, what it means to be great.”

The full Jordan Brand x Levi’s collection will be available at Levi.com, the Levi’s App, SNKRS, and select Levi’s and Jordan Brand stores globally on Feb. 20.

