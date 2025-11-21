News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Thousands Of Unpaid Air Traffic Controllers During Shutdown Left Out Of Trump’s ‘Perfect Attendance’ Bonus Thousands of air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the government shutdown are being excluded from Trump's "perfect attendance" bonus.







Thousands of air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the government shutdown are speaking out after being excluded from Trump’s $10,000 “perfect attendance” bonus.

On Nov. 20, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association announced that only 776 of the more than 10,000 controllers who worked unpaid during the record shutdown will receive the $10,000 bonus, The New York Post reported. Of those, only 331 are union members, with the association assuming the remaining bonuses are going to managers.

While the union expressed gratitude for those being recognized, it voiced concern that thousands of workers who consistently showed up during the shutdown without pay were left out.

“We are concerned that thousands of air traffic controllers who consistently reported for duty during the shutdown, ensuring the safe transport of passengers and cargo across the nation, while working without pay and uncertain of when they would receive compensation, were excluded from this recognition. More than 311 of these dedicated professionals were instrumental in keeping America moving,” the union said in a statement.

As what became the longest government shutdown in American history stretched past one month, some air traffic controllers began calling out due to financial strain, causing delays at airports nationwide and forcing flight reductions at 40 busy hubs. Trump proposed $10,000 bonuses for those who stayed on the job and suggested docking pay for absences.

While the FAA hasn’t announced any penalties, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently held a press conference where she awarded $10,000 bonuses to a handful of TSA officers who worked without pay. The controllers’ union hopes to work with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to ensure all controllers who served during the shutdown are recognized.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has questioned why many who kept flights running weren’t included in the bonuses.

“For the Trump administration to not give a bonus to every single one of these hardworking women and men is wrong; they all deserve a bonus and back pay,” Larsen said.

RELATED CONTENT: Last Year A Record Number Of Firearms Were Discovered At Airport Security Checkpoints