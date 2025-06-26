A’ja Wilson Scores 5,000th Career Points In The Least Number Of WNBA Games

In a recent WNBA game, All-Star player A’ja Wilson became the fastest woman in league history to score 5,000 career points.

According to the Las Vegas Aces, the three-time league MVP (Most Valuable Player) reached the milestone in an 85-59 blowout victory against the Connecticut Sun. Wilson ended the game with 22 points as she surpassed the mark in the quickest time in WNBA history. Her current point total is 5,015.

She became the sixth player to score 5,000 points, grab 2,000 rebounds, dish out 500 assists, block 400 shots, and make 200 steals. With those totals, she also became the fastest and youngest to hit those marks as well.

With getting to 5,000 points in only 238 games, she got there quicker than Breana Stewart, who reached that mark in her 242nd game. Diana Taurasi did it in 243 games, while Angel McCoughtry reached it after her 257th.

Wilson ended the contest with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three blocked shots.

ESPN reported that Taurasi, who ended her career last season, is the league’s career-scoring leader with 10,646 points. She played in the WNBA for 20 seasons.

Wilson has been playing with the Las Vegas team after she was drafted No. 1 out of South Carolina back in 2018. After winning the Rookie of the Year Award in her first year, she has taken home multiple MVP awards starting in 2020, then repeating every other year, in 2022, and then again in 2024.

“One of the reasons they drafted me was to score the ball in many, many different ways,” Wilson said after the victory. “To be the quickest, the fastest [to 5,000], it’s a blessing.”

In her past 62 regular-season games, Wilson has scored in double figures, making her streak the 7th-longest streak in league history. If she continues to score in double figures for another three games, she will match Arike Ogunbowale, who owns the sixth-longest such streak with 65.

The Aces have evened their record to 7-7 for the year as the Sun continued their losing ways by dropping to 2-13.

RELATED CONTENT: A’ja Wilson’s First Signature Shoe With Nike Motivates Next Generation To ‘Go Big’