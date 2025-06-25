Sports by Stacy Jackson Angel Reese Scores Another WNBA World Record The "Bayou Barbie" is breaking records on the WNBA court. Reese said Tuesday night's win was personal for the Chicago Sky and "felt good."







Angel Reese is setting league records back to back this season, and after a win on June 24 against the Los Angeles Sparks, she’s become the fastest player in WNBA history to achieve 150 rebounds and 50 assists in a single season.

The new record comes after the Sky defeated the Sparks, 97-86. “Just taking things day by day. Our coaches have [done] a good job,” Reese said, according to CBS Sports. “Tonight, we took it personal and knowing our matchups … we have to celebrate our small wins. Tonight felt really good for us.”

“We really wanted to win this one tonight,” she said. After taking some previous losses this season, Reese told the press that it’s crucial that her team sets the tone every game.

“You know, the messaging is just that we can’t have anything less than that effort-wise,” Sky coach Tyler Marsh said following Tuesday’s historic game. “If we give the right level of effort, if we take care of the ball, if we stay attentive to the game plan, then we’ll find ourselves in some of these games. And so, that’s been the messaging thus far.”

As mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Chicago Sky forward celebrated her first WNBA career triple-double earlier this month after her team defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-66. After the big win, which, according to Marca, ended a three-game losing streak, Marsh praised Reese in front of her team for her potential and leadership. “Your potential is through the roof. Your talent is through the roof. And we ain’t never gonna put no limits on that,” Marsh told Reese. “You rebounded. You defended. All that is who you are for us, and all that is who we believe you can be for us night in and night out.”

A look at the assist that secured Angel’s first career triple-double! 🌟 https://t.co/nMnS2txxj6 pic.twitter.com/ik1M1vBsv1 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 15, 2025

we showed up and out today 🦾💛#skytown pic.twitter.com/ncK0Kcvfmt — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 15, 2025

The former LSU star also recently set a record for becoming the fastest player to reach 500 points and grab 500 rebounds.

