A’ja Wilson Sets These Women Straight After Mocking Her Logo

WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson became the center of controversy after Just Women’s Sports, a platform ostensibly supporting female athletes, ridiculed her newly unveiled Nike logo in a social media post.

The platform shared a video on X featuring several women mocking Wilson’s emblem. Upon discovering the clip, Wilson swiftly responded, expressing her disappointment: “…this is lame asf coming from a site that is [supposed] to be for ‘us’…”

She acknowledged that opinions are part of the game but found the site’s approach particularly disheartening. The now-deleted video showed the group reacting to a description of Wilson’s logo, which blends the letter A with a star. One participant displayed a meme transforming the design into the word “A*s,” implying its poor quality.

Wilson’s supporters rallied behind her, praising the logo’s creativity and personal significance. One fan declared, “…It’s innovative and creative…it’s A’ONE!” while another emphasized its representation of Wilson’s personality. A third X user said they are ready to get Wilson’s logo on their shoes and shorts. Another fan wrote, “Why would you try to downplay it? If you can’t be positive about it, KEEP YOUR OPINION TO YOURSELF. WE SOUTH CAROLINA DON’T PLAY ABOUT A’JA WILSON.”

This incident follows a previous controversy in which Wilson faced accusations of jealousy after Nike announced a deal with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Wilson dismissed these claims, stating, “No one is jealous… I have no reason to be… I truly wish all 143 the best…”

On May 11, Nike welcomed Wilson to their signature athlete family. The brand highlighted her year-long collaboration in creating a collection that reflects her unique style and unapologetic authenticity. Nike lauded Wilson as “one of her generation’s most iconic basketball players.”

Wilson joins an elite group of female athletes with Nike signature lines, including tennis legend Serena Williams and soccer star Megan Rapinoe. This partnership underscores Nike’s commitment to elevating women’s sports and creating products with deeper meaning.

