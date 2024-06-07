Before All The WNBA Rivalry, Candace Parker Gave Angel Reese Her Flowers

Originally Published Sep. 5, 2023.

The “Sky Town Barbie” was on Time magazine’s “100 Next” list for 2023, and WNBA star Candace Parker had great things to say.

Angel Reese was praised by Parker, who wrote the Chicago Sky forward’s blurb.

“She’s ripping the sport open and tearing back the layers. Basketball is about work, effort, and energy, and Angel always brings all three,” Parker wrote. “Her tenacity and confidence on the court make her such an exciting player to watch—it’s incredible to see her stand in her power and make such a big impact on women’s basketball, especially this early in her career.”

Parker, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, noted Reese’s contribution to Louisiana State University’s national title, a major accomplishment that marked the team’s “first-ever” women’s basketball national title. During the road to the title, Reese’s 34 double-doubles set the record for “the most in a single season” in women’s college basketball history.

“There’s really only one time you won’t see me cheering for Angel, and it’s when she plays against my alma mater, the University of Tennessee. It’s all well and good … but I still bleed orange.” Parker said.

Reese has also been named a Harper’s Bazaar Icon of 2023. The LSU star spoke to the outlet about her goals and aspirations, which include playing in the WNBA and modeling.

“I stay firm on what I believe in, and, being a Black woman, I can do whatever I put my mind to. When I was younger, I knew basketball was going to be my avenue of getting through life and getting to college,” Reese said.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Reese financially secured herself ahead of the WNBA through NIL deals. She continued after entering the league with an Adidas shoe deal. The pro basketball star is well aware of her impact on the community. “…I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I’ve had on not just women’s basketball, but sports in general, and Black women,” Reese said.

